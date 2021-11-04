Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 18

The eighteenth season of Grey’s Anatomy will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Wednesday November 10th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, Grey’s Anatomy follows the daily lives of the staff of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The drama series is produced by ABC Signature and stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Kim Raver, Camilla Luddington, Caterina Scorsone, Kelly McCreary, Chris Carmack, Jake Borelli, Richard Flood and Anthony Hill.

In the opening episode of the show’s eighteenth season, titled Here Comes The Sun, as the city of Seattle revels at the Phoenix Fair celebrating the city’s rebirth post-COVID, the Grey Sloan doctors treat a patient who encounters illegal fireworks. Meanwhile, Bailey has her sights set on hiring new doctors, but she’s having trouble finding viable options. Owen and Teddy attempt to take the next step in their engagement, and Meredith has a surprising opportunity when she meets a dynamic doctor from her mother‘s past.

