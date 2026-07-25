Find out how to watch Liverpool v Sunderland live tonight, including streaming details and kick off time for this Premier League Summer Series friendly in Nashville.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Liverpool v Sunderland Saturday 25 July 2026 11:00pm BST GEODIS Park, Nashville

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Liverpool v Sunderland Live Stream, TV Channel Liverpool v Sunderland is not being shown on UK free-to-air television tonight. The match is part of the Premier League Summer Series in the USA and is available to stream live via LFCTV for Liverpool subscribers. The match takes place at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee, with kick off at 11:00pm BST.

This is a historic night at GEODIS Park in Nashville, with Andoni Iraola taking charge of his first competitive Liverpool fixture since replacing Arne Slot at the end of a disappointing 2025/26 season in which the Reds finished fifth in the Premier League and suffered a record 20 defeats.

Iraola arrives with a reputation for high-energy, intense pressing football built across his time at Rayo Vallecano and Bournemouth, and supporters will be keen to see the early signs of his approach even in the context of a preseason friendly.

Liverpool are far from full strength tonight.

Several key players including Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister and new signing Victor Munoz are all absent due to World Cup commitments or post-tournament rest.

Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch are expected to join the squad next week, also missing this game.

That means a significant opportunity for fringe players and younger members of the squad.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to start in goal, with Joe Gomez partnering new arrival Jeremy Jacquet in central defence. Rio Ngumoha, Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai are likely to feature in attack behind 18-year-old striker Will Wright.

Sunderland come into the summer in excellent shape after a remarkable debut Premier League season under Regis Le Bris, finishing seventh and qualifying for the Europa League, their first continental campaign since 1973/74.

They warmed up for the US tour with a 5-1 hammering of York City on 18 July before flying out to America.

The Black Cats are also missing a number of key men, with captain Granit Xhaka, Brian Brobbey and several others still absent following their World Cup involvement.

Le Bris has a squad capable of making this competitive though, with Nordi Mukiele, Luke O’Nien, Enzo Le Fee and youngster Chris Rigg among those expected to start.