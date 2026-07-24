Find out how to watch Rosenborg v Manchester United live, including streaming details and kick off time for this preseason friendly in Trondheim on Friday evening.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Rosenborg v Man United Friday 24 July 2026 5:00pm BST Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim

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Rosenborg v Manchester United Live Stream, TV Channel Rosenborg v Manchester United is not being shown on UK television. The match is available to stream live via MUTV for Manchester United subscribers. It is also expected to be available via Bet365’s live streaming service for those with a funded account. The match takes place at Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim, Norway, with kick off at 5:00pm BST.

Manchester United continue their preseason preparations in Norway on Friday, with Michael Carrick’s side making the trip to Trondheim to face Rosenborg at Lerkendal Stadion.

United got their summer campaign off to a poor start with a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham last weekend, a result that will have disappointed Carrick, who is still waiting for a number of key players to return from their World Cup commitments.

Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo, Noussair Mazraoui and Marcus Rashford are among those yet to return, with the bulk of the squad still made up of those who were not involved in the tournament.

Summer signing Andrey Santos made his debut against Wrexham, while Youri Tielemans, who joined from Aston Villa, is also available and pushing for minutes. Exciting teenage recruit Tynan Thompson from Spurs could also feature, and teenager JJ Gabriel, 15, is in the frame to make the matchday squad.

Leny Yoro, Patrick Dorgu, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee are all available, while youngsters Jack Fletcher, Toby Collyer, Shea Lacey and Chido Obi could all get minutes in the second half.

Rosenborg are well into their Eliteserien season and arrive in strong form, having beaten Kristiansund and Start 3-0 since returning from a short break.

They have a key league game against Fredrikstad on July 27, so Freyr Alexandersson will be balancing his team selection between giving his first choice players a run out against glamour opposition and keeping them fresh for the following weekend.

This will be the fourth preseason meeting between the two clubs.

The most recent came in July 2024, when Noah Holm’s goal gave Rosenborg a 1-0 win over the Erik ten Hag era United side, so the Norwegian side will have fond memories of this fixture.

United have a busy preseason schedule ahead, with Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and AC Milan still to come before the Premier League opener at Hull City on August 22.