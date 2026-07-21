All the details you need to watch Walsall v Aston Villa live tonight, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at the Bescot Stadium.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Walsall v Aston Villa Tuesday 22 July 2026 7:30pm BST Bescot Stadium, Walsall

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Walsall v Aston Villa Live Stream details Walsall v Aston Villa is not being shown on UK free-to-air television tonight. Villa fans can watch the game live via the official Aston Villa website and the Villa TV platform, which requires a subscription. The match takes place at the Pallet Track Bescot Stadium in Walsall, with kick off at 7:30pm BST.

Aston Villa kick off their preseason campaign at the Bescot Stadium tonight, making the short trip to Walsall just days after the World Cup final brought the curtain down on an extraordinary summer of football.

It has been one of the most eventful close seasons in Villa’s recent history. Unai Emery guided the club to the Europa League title in Istanbul in May, ending a 30-year wait for major silverware, before securing a fourth mplace Premier League finish and Champions League qualification.

But the celebrations have quickly given way to a significant summer rebuild. Youri Tielemans has left for Manchester United after his £35 million release clause was triggered, a significant loss given Villa’s win rate drops from 53% to 41% without him in the side.

Amadou Onana remains out with the ACL injury he suffered during the World Cup, while Morgan Rogers is on the verge of completing a British-record £117 million move to Chelsea.

Lucas Digne also looks set to depart for Paris Saint-Germain, meaning Emery faces the challenge of preparing his side with several senior players either absent or potentially on their way out.

Villa have moved quickly to bring players in. Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi, one of the standout performers of the World Cup for Switzerland before injury ended his tournament, arrives for a club-record £59.5 million.

Joao Gomes has also joined from Wolves in a £38 million deal, and discussions are ongoing over a loan for Joao Palhinha.

Tonight’s fixture is likely to feature a youthful squad, with most senior World Cup participants still on extended breaks.

Emiliano Buendia is expected to be one of the more experienced names available, and could play a central role in the attack after a season in which he produced six goals and two assists in just 1,755 minutes, often used as an impact substitute rather than a starter.

The predicted Villa lineup includes Jed Wright in goal, with Matty Cash, Tyrone Mings and Alfie Iling-Junior involved in a back four alongside youngsters from the academy.

Bailey, Buendia and Jimoh-Aloba are expected in attacking midfield behind Tammy Abraham leading the line.

Walsall begin a new era of their own under Lee Grant, the former Manchester United goalkeeper who was appointed head coach after Mat Sadler’s departure following a summer overhaul.

Twelve players have left the club, with Grant bringing in James Connolly, Andy Dallas, Lewis Simper, Jed Ward and Sven Sprangler as permanent signings, plus Isaac Moore on loan from Coventry City’s Under-21 setup.

Grant’s side drew 0-0 at Leamington in their opening friendly before beating Nottingham Forest Under-21s 4-2 in a behind-closed-doors game, with Dallas scoring twice.

Albert Adomah, approaching his 39th birthday but still a significant presence, is expected to play a part, alongside Alex Pattison and the promising Archie Bunn from the academy.