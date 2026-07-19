Find out how to watch Spain v Argentina World Cup Final live in the UK tonight, including TV channel, free streaming details, team news and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time TV Channel Spain v Argentina Sunday 19 July 2026 20:00 BST BBC One / ITV1

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Spain v Argentina live stream details The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be shown live and free in the UK on both BBC One and ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7:00pm BST and kick off at 8:00pm BST. The match takes place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The 2026 World Cup reaches its conclusion tonight with a final that could not have been scripted any better.

Spain and Argentina, the two continental champions, meet at MetLife Stadium for what is the first men’s World Cup final between a European champion and a South American champion since Brazil versus Italy in 1994.

Spain have been the most dominant side of the entire tournament, winning all seven of their matches and keeping a record-breaking seven consecutive World Cup clean sheets.

Their 2-0 semi-final win over France was a masterclass in tactical control, with La Roja restricting one of the most feared attacks in world football to just 0.31 expected goals.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty and a stunning strike from Pedro Porro were enough to end France’s tournament dreams.

Spain are now on a 37-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

A win tonight would surpass Italy’s Euro 2020 winning run and set a new all time record for the longest unbeaten sequence in senior men’s international football.

Luis de la Fuente is expected to name an unchanged starting lineup, with Rodri and Fabian Ruiz in midfield, Yamal on the right, Alex Baena on the left and Mikel Oyarzabal leading the attack.

Pedro Porro has recovered from the muscular fatigue he felt at the end of the France game and is fit to start at right back.

Argentina have taken the harder road to this final but have found a way through every time.

They have scored 19 goals in seven matches, a new Argentine record at a single World Cup, and have come from behind in three different knockout ties without ever losing their composure. Their 2-1 semi-final comeback against England, inspired by Messi’s two assists after England sat back with a 1-0 lead, confirmed once again that this Argentina side simply do not know when they are beaten.

Lionel Messi has nine goals and 12 goal contributions at this tournament, chasing both the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball.

At 38, he has refused to rule out a 2030 World Cup appearance, but tonight represents almost certainly his final chance to lift the trophy for a second time.

Scaloni is expected to make two changes from the England game, with Rodrigo De Paul replacing Giuliano Simeone on the right and Gonzalo Montiel coming back in for Nahuel Molina at right back.

Julian Alvarez leads the attack alongside Messi, with Lautaro Martinez the impact option off the bench.

Head to our World Cup 2026 hub for more coverage.