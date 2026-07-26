Find out how to watch the World Matchplay Darts final between Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price, including TV channel, streaming news and start time.

Live Streaming Date Start Time TV Channel World Matchplay Darts Final 26 July 2026 19.30 BST Sky Sports

Watch World Matchplay Darts LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

World Matchplay Darts on TV: Live Streaming Details The World Matchplay final will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm BST on Sunday, with the final itself getting under way around 8.15pm.

World Matchplay Darts reaches its conclusion on Sunday night as Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price meet in the final at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Littler is bidding to become the first player since Michael van Gerwen in 2015 to retain the World Matchplay title, having lifted the trophy for the first time back in 2025.

The world number one has swept past Niko Springer, Nathan Aspinall, Josh Rock and Dirk van Duijvenbode on his way to the final, with the semi final win over van Duijvenbode coming by a 17-5 scoreline and an average above 110.

He also became the first player in PDC history to pass £3million in career prize money during his run through the draw.

Price reached his first televised major final since 2023 by beating Martin Schindler, Rob Cross, Ross Smith and Gian van Veen, defeating the latter 17-10 in Sunday’s semi final.

The Welshman’s run has also seen him climb back up to world number four and reclaim his status as the top ranked Welsh player from Jonny Clayton.

The final is a best of 35 legs affair, with the trophy and the winner’s £225,000 prize to be decided at the Winter Gardens.