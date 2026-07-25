All the details you need to watch Wrexham v Leeds United live, including streaming options and kick off time for this preseason friendly at the Raymond James Stadium.

Live Streaming Date Kick Off Time Venue Wrexham v Leeds United Sunday 26 July 2026 12:30am BST Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

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Wrexham v Leeds United Live Stream details Wrexham v Leeds United is not being shown on UK free-to-air television. Wrexham are streaming the game live via their official website for a one off fee of £4.99, available to viewers in the UK. Leeds United supporters can also follow the match through LUTV, the club’s in house channel, priced at £5 and accessible via the website or the official app.

Wrexham head to Tampa for the first of three friendlies against Premier League opposition this summer, with Leeds United, Liverpool and Sunderland all on the itinerary before the new Championship campaign gets underway.

It has been a solid start to the summer for Phil Parkinson’s side, who followed up their Championship form from last season with a 1-0 win over Manchester United last time out, having also drawn goalless with Wisla Krakow in Poland.

Leeds arrive in the United States for their first outing of the summer, with Daniel Farke’s side coming off a positive debut season back in the Premier League that yielded 47 points and an FA Cup semi-final run, following on from a season in which they also beat Derby County on their way through the FA Cup.

The Whites have strengthened this summer with the free transfer arrival of Harry Wilson from Fulham and the signing of defender Tarik Muharemovic, while Pascal Struijk has departed the club.

Expect heavily rotated squads from both sides given the number of players still away following their exploits at the World Cup, with the game likely to offer some early minutes for those yet to feature this summer.