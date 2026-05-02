How to watch Wrexham v Middlesbrough in the English Championship, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Wrexham v Middlesbrough 2 May 2026 12.30 BST Sky Sports+

Watch Wrexham v Middlesbrough LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Wrexham v Middlesbrough on TV: Live Streaming Details Wrexham v Middlesbrough will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports+. The match will take place at the Racecourse in Wrexham and kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 2nd May 2026.

Wrexham head into a dramatic final day in the EFL Championship knowing a top six finish is still within reach, but results elsewhere will be crucial when they host Middlesbrough.

Wrexham must match or better the results of both Hull City and Derby County to secure a play off spot, while their opponents have even bigger ambitions.

Middlesbrough sit just two points behind Ipswich Town in the race for automatic promotion and also trail Millwall, meaning only a win will keep their hopes alive.

Kim Hellberg’s side had looked set for a top two finish earlier in the season but have faltered at key moments, allowing Ipswich to take control of the race.

They head to Wales in strong form, however, after a commanding 5-1 victory over Watford, and their away record has been one of the best in the division.

Wrexham have struggled against the league’s top sides in recent weeks, suffering defeats to Coventry City, Southampton and Hull.

Their victories have come against teams lower down the table, raising concerns about their ability to handle high-pressure fixtures.

Defensive issues at home are another worry for the Dragons, who have conceded heavily at times this season and now face a Middlesbrough side capable of exploiting those weaknesses.

With so much on the line at both ends of the table, this final day clash promises high drama, with Middlesbrough looking to apply pressure in the promotion race and Wrexham hoping results fall their way.