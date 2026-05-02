Find out how to watch Ipswich v QPR in the EFL this lunchtime, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Ipswich v QPR 2 May 2026 12.30 BST Sky Sports

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Ipswich v QPR on TV: Live Streaming Details Ipswich v QPR will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Football+. The match will take place at Portman Road Stadium in Ipswich and kicks off at 12:30 BST on Saturday 2 May 2026.

Ipswich Town have the chance to seal an immediate return to the Premier League when they host Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the EFL Championship season.

Kieran McKenna’s side fought back to earn a 2-2 draw away at Southampton in midweek, leaving them a point clear of Millwall in third heading into the final round of fixtures.

The equation is pretty simple for Ipswich. A win at Portman Road guarantees automatic promotion, while any slip could open the door for Millwall, who face Oxford United.

Ipswich’s form at home suggests they are well placed to finish the job. The Tractor Boys are unbeaten in their last 17 matches at Portman Road and claimed a convincing 4-1 win in the reverse fixture at Loftus Road earlier this season.

QPR arrive with little left to play for, sitting comfortably in mid table and coming into the game on the back of three straight defeats. Their recent form offers little encouragement ahead of a trip to one of the division’s strongest home sides.

Defensively, recent meetings between the two sides have often been tight, but Ipswich’s consistency and attacking quality should give them the edge today.

With promotion within touching distance, Ipswich will be determined to take control and secure their place back in the top flight.