Check out how to watch Leeds Utd v Burnley in the Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Leeds Utd v Burnley 1 May 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

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Leeds Utd v Burnley on TV: Live Streaming Details Leeds Utd v Burnley will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Kick off is scheduled for 20:00 (UK time) from Elland Road.

Leeds United have a huge opportunity to secure their Premier League status when they host Burnley at Elland Road on Friday night.

Leeds saw their recent unbeaten run come to an end with a narrow FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea, but Daniel Farke’s side remain in a strong position in the league. Sitting six points clear of the drop zone, one more victory could be enough to confirm survival.

The Whites have shown real progress in recent weeks, with standout results including a win at Manchester United and a draw with in form AFC Bournemouth.

Burnley, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign that has already ended in relegation. The Clarets have managed just one win in their last 25 league matches and arrive without former manager Scott Parker.

With little left to play for and confidence low, it is hard to see a sudden turnaround from the visitors, despite their surprise win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Leeds, by contrast, look well organised and motivated, and their recent home form suggests they could secure another clean sheet as they look to finish the job.