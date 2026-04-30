Check out how to watch Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace in the Europa League today, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace 30 April 2026 20.00 BST TnT Sports 2

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Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace on TV: Live Streaming Details Shakhtar Donetsk v Crystal Palace will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2. Kick off is scheduled for 20:00 (UK time)

Crystal Palace have embraced their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign and will look to take control of their semi final when they face Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg.

The match is being staged in Krakow, with Shakhtar temporarily based away from home, and Oliver Glasner’s side will be confident of making a strong start.

Palace have grown into the competition after a slow beginning to the knockout rounds, where they narrowly got past HŠK Zrinjski Mostar and needed extra time to overcome AEK Larnaca.

Their quarter-final performance against Fiorentina marked a turning point, with a dominant 3-0 first-leg win showcasing their quality.

Key players such as Daniel Munoz and Jean-Philippe Mateta have returned to boost the squad, and despite a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend, Palace delivered an encouraging performance.

Shakhtar reached this stage by beating AZ Alkmaar, but face a much tougher challenge against a Premier League side in form. Their home record in the competition has been inconsistent, with just two wins from six matches.

With confidence high and momentum building, Palace will expect to take a first-leg advantage ahead of the return fixture.