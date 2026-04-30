How to watch Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa in the Europa League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa 30 April 2026 20.00 BST N/A

Watch Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa on TV: Live Streaming Details Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match will take place at the City Ground and kicks off at 20:00 BST on Thursday 30 April 2026.

Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa meet in a historic all-English UEFA Europa League semi-final, with the first leg taking place at the City Ground.

These two clubs share a rich European pedigree, with three European Cup titles between them, and this marks the first all-English Europa League semi-final since 2008/09.

Forest come into the tie in strong form after a 5-0 win over Sunderland, extending their unbeaten run to eight matches and all but securing their Premier League status for next season. Vitor Pereira’s side are playing with confidence at just the right time.

Villa, managed by Unai Emery, suffered a narrow defeat to Fulham last time out, but remain firmly in the hunt for UEFA Champions League qualification via their league position. Emery is also chasing a record-extending fifth Europa League title as a coach.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw in their recent Premier League meeting, and another closely contested affair could be on the cards. Both teams have scored in each of their last five meetings, suggesting chances at both ends.

With a place in the final against either Sporting Braga or SC Freiburg on the line, neither side will want to take unnecessary risks in the first leg.

Both clubs are aiming to reach their first major European final since their glory days in the 1980s, adding extra significance to what promises to be a tightly fought contest.