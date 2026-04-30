How to watch Premier League Darts Night 13 from Aberdeen, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Start Time TV Channel Premier League Darts 30 April 2026 19.00 BST Sky Sports

Premier League Darts on TV: Live Streaming Details Premier League Darts Night 13 will be shown live in the UK on on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action from 19:00.

Watch Premier League Darts LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Night 13 of the Premier League Darts heads to Scotland as the action lands in Aberdeen at the P&J Live.

Luke Littler continues to apply pressure at the top of the standings after closing the gap on leader Jonny Clayton with a dominant 6-1 victory in Liverpool last week.

The teenage star has rediscovered form at a crucial stage, reaching consecutive finals after a brief dip of form and confidence.

Both Littler and Clayton look well placed to secure spots in the play offs, while the battle for the remaining top four places is intensifying.

Gian van Veen, Luke Humphries, Stephen Bunting and Josh Rock are all chasing valuable points as the league phase nears its conclusion.

Reigning champion Humphries is still searching for his first nightly win of the campaign, leaving him with work to do if he is to defend his title at the O2 Arena.

With just a handful of nights remaining, every match carries added significance as players battle to secure their place in the end of season finals.