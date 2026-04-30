Check out how to watch John Higgins v Shaun Murphy World Snooker Semi Final today, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel John Higgins v Shaun Murphy 30 April 2026 13.00 BST BBC 1

Watch John Higgins v Shaun Murphy LIVE streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

John Higgins v Shaun Murphy on TV: Live Streaming Details John Higgins v Shaun Murphy will be shown live in the UK on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer. The first session has a start time of 13:00 (UK Time).

Shaun Murphy and John Higgins renew their rivalry in a heavyweight semi final clash at the World Snooker Championship.

The pair famously met in the 2009 final at the Crucible Theatre, where Higgins ran out a convincing winner, and Murphy now has the chance to gain a measure of revenge on the sport’s biggest stage.

Higgins has battled his way through a brutal draw to reach a 12th Crucible semi final. He overcame Ali Carter in round one before producing a stunning comeback from 9-4 down to defeat Ronnie O’Sullivan 13-12.

The Scot followed that up with another comeback win, seeing off Neil Robertson 13-10 in the quarter-finals, underlining his trademark resilience and tactical strength.

Murphy’s route has been more straightforward, but no less impressive. Victories over Fan Zhengyi and Xiao Guodong set up a quarter final with defending champion Zhao Xintong, whom he defeated 13-10.

Known for his attacking style and heavy scoring, Murphy will look to impose himself early, while Higgins is likely to rely on his tactical nous and experience to drag the match into a gruelling battle.

Their recent meeting in the UK Championship went the distance, with Murphy edging a 6-5 victory, and another close contest looks likely over the longer format.