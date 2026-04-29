Check out how to watch Atletico Madrid v Arsenal in the Champions League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Atletico Madrid v Arsenal 29 April 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

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Atletico Madrid v Arsenal on TV: Live Streaming Details Atletico Madrid v Arsenal will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Live streaming is available via HBO Max. The match will take place at the Estadio Metropolitano and kicks off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday 29 April 2026.

Arsenal travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi final on Wednesday night.

Arsenal have enjoyed an unbeaten run in Europe this season, reaching the last four without losing a match.

Mikel Arteta’s side have combined defensive solidity with control in possession, although they have not been prolific in front of goal in recent weeks.

The Gunners progressed through tight knockout ties against Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting CP, relying on discipline and organisation rather than attacking flair.

Atletico Madrid, managed by Diego Simeone, have taken a different route to the semi finals. Despite an inconsistent La Liga campaign, they have eliminated Club Brugge, Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona.

Simeone’s side have evolved from their traditionally defensive style into a more attack minded team, although their recent domestic form has been patchy.

This first leg at the Estadio Metropolitano could be a tactical battle.

Atletico may look to sit deeper and invite pressure, while Arsenal’s strength without the ball could make chances limited at both ends.

Will we see another nine goal Champions League thriller as we did last night?