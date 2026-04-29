How to watch Arsenal Women v Leicester Women in the WSL, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Arsenal Women v Leicester Women 29 April 2026 19.00 BST Sky Sports

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Arsenal Women v Leicester Women on TV: Live Streaming Details Arsenal Women v Leicester Women will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports. Kick off time is scheduled for 19:00 (UK time) at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Women return to Women’s Super League action knowing victory over Leicester City Women is essential to keep their title hopes alive.

Arsenal’s run to the semi finals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League has left them with games in hand on leaders Manchester City Women, but they remain 11 points behind and cannot afford any slip ups.

The Gunners head into this clash in excellent form, having taken a 2-1 lead against Lyon Women in their European semi final.

Domestically, they have lost just once all season and continue to apply pressure at the top.

Leicester, by contrast, are fighting for survival and are in a difficult run of form. Eight straight league defeats have left them facing the prospect of a relegation play off, and anything less than a win here would leave them in serious trouble.

Arsenal’s attacking form suggests a tough evening ahead for the visitors.

They won 4-1 in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium and have scored freely in recent matches, including big wins over West Ham United Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women.

With Arsenal chasing the title and Leicester battling to avoid the drop, the stakes are high, but the hosts look well placed to take another important step forward.