Check out how to watch PSG v Bayern Munich in the Champions League today, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel PSG v Bayern Munich 28 April 2026 20.00 BST Amazon Prime

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PSG v Bayern Munich on TV: Live Streaming Details PSG v Bayern Munich will be shown live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. The game will be played at Parc des Princes and has a kick off time of 20:00 BST on Tuesday 28 April 2026.

PSG and Bayern Munich go toe to toe in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League semi final first leg on Tuesday night.

PSG are chasing more European titles and have looked dominant in the knockout stages, seeing off Monaco, Chelsea and Liverpool with authority. Luis Enrique’s side arrive in top form after a 3-0 win over Angers, extending their lead at the top of Ligue 1.

This marks a third successive semi final appearance for PSG, and their attacking consistency has been remarkable, scoring at least twice in each of their last eight knockout matches in the competition.

Bayern Munich, however, represent their toughest challenge yet. The German champions secured their place in the last four with a thrilling aggregate win over Real Madrid and arrive on a 19 game unbeaten run across all competitions.

Mainz 05 were the latest side to fall to Bayern, although the Bavarians had to mount a dramatic comeback from three goals down to win 4-3, highlighting both their attacking power and defensive vulnerabilities.

Bayern have also proven dangerous on the road in Europe, winning seven of their last nine away matches in the Champions League, including a 2-1 victory in Paris earlier this season.

With both teams among the top scorers in this year’s competition and a strong attacking mindset on both sides, this semi-final first leg promises goals and high drama.