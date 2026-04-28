How to watch Southampton v Ipswich in the English Championship, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Southampton v Ipswich 28 April 2026 19.45 BST Sky Sports Football

Southampton v Ipswich on TV: Live Streaming Details Southampton v Ipswich will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Football+ channel. Kick off time is scheduled for 19:45 (UK time) at St Marys Stadium.

Watch Southampton v Ipswich LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Ipswich Town head to St Mary’s Stadium knowing victory over Southampton could secure their return to the Premier League.

Ipswich are currently level on points with Millwall but hold second place on goal difference, giving Kieran McKenna’s side a huge opportunity to seal automatic promotion with two games to spare.

Their recent 0-0 draw away at West Bromwich Albion was not a standout performance, but it proved valuable in lifting them into the top two and keeping control of their own destiny.

Southampton, meanwhile, remain in the promotion picture but have ground to make up. Their 20-game unbeaten run came to an end with a narrow defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final, a result that could take its toll both physically and mentally.

Finn Azaz had put Saints ahead late on at Wembley, but they were unable to hold on, and attention must now quickly switch back to the league.

Despite that setback, Southampton have been one of the form sides in the division, climbing from mid table into contention with an impressive run of results in recent months.

Ipswich will be aware of the threat but may feel the timing of this fixture works in their favour. Southampton’s energy levels could be tested after their cup exertions, while their promotion hopes were also dented by a recent draw with Bristol City.

With promotion within touching distance, Ipswich are expected to go all out for the win that would confirm their place back in the top flight.