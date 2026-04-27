Check out how to watch Man Utd v Brentford in the Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Man Utd v Brentford 27 April 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

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Man Utd v Brentford on TV: Live Streaming Details Man Utd v Brentford will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The match will take place at Old Trafford and kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 27 April 2026.

Manchester United will aim to move closer to securing UEFA Champions League qualification when they host Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday night.

United responded well to their recent defeat against Leeds United by edging past Chelsea 1-0 last time out. Michael Carrick’s side know that another victory here would put them in a commanding position in the race for a top-five finish.

A win could move the Red Devils 11 points clear of Brighton & Hove Albion in sixth, with only a handful of games remaining.

Brentford have become draw specialists in recent weeks. Keith Andrews’s side have shared the points in each of their last five Premier League matches, keeping themselves in the mix for a potential top-six finish.

While the Bees have caused problems for United in the past, most of their success has come at the Gtech Community Stadium rather than on the road.

Goals at both ends could be on the cards. Recent meetings at Old Trafford have seen both teams score, and Brentford still possess attacking threats capable of troubling the hosts.

Bryan Mbeumo will be one to watch for the visitors as he looks to reach double figures for the season, having previously shown he can find form in bursts.

With United chasing a Champions League return and Brentford looking to finish strongly, this clash has plenty riding on it.