How to watch Rangers v Motherwell in the Scottish Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Rangers v Motherwell 26 April 2026 15.00 BST N/A

Rangers v Motherwell on TV: Live Streaming Details Rangers v Motherwell will not be shown live in the UK but you subscribers to official sites outside the UK can watch. Kick off time is scheduled for 15:00 (UK time).

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The Scottish Premiership is heading for a dramatic finish, with Rangers, Hearts and Celtic all firmly in the title race.

Rangers head into the weekend just one point behind leaders Hearts and two clear of Celtic, with five matches remaining. Danny Rohl’s side are widely fancied to go on and lift the title, but there is little room for error in such a tight battle.

The Gers have hit form at the perfect time, going unbeaten in their last 16 league matches and winning 12 of those. Their attacking output has been particularly eye-catching, scoring 14 goals across their last three games and 20 in their last four outings.

A settled forward line featuring Mikey Moore, Bojan Miovski, Djeidi Gassama and Youssef Chermiti has given Rangers a cutting edge that was missing earlier in the season.

However, Motherwell will not make things easy at Ibrox Stadium. The Steelmen have enjoyed an impressive campaign and are determined to secure a top-four finish.

Under Jens Berthel Askou, Motherwell have adopted an attacking approach, scoring 52 goals in 33 league games. They have also shown they can trouble the top sides, netting 11 times in nine matches against the division’s leading trio.

Top scorer Tawanda Maswanhise provides a constant threat and the visitors will back themselves to find the net again.

With Rangers chasing the title and Motherwell fighting for a European place, this clash promises to be open and competitive, with the hosts expected to edge a high-scoring encounter.