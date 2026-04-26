Check out how to watch Chelsea v Leeds Utd in the FA Cup, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Chelsea v Leeds 26 April 2026 15.00 BST TnT Sports

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Chelsea v Leeds on TV: Live Streaming Details Chelsea v Leeds will be shown live in the UK on TnT Sports 1 from Stamford Bridge. Kick off time is scheduled for 15:00 (UK time).

Chelsea take on Leeds United in Sunday’s FA Cup semi final at Wembley Stadium, with plenty of intrigue surrounding both sides.

Chelsea head into the tie under interim boss Calum McFarlane following the departure of Liam Rosenior after a heavy defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. It has been a turbulent spell for the Blues, who have lost seven of their last eight matches in all competitions.

Their only bright moment in that run was a 7-0 quarter-final win over Port Vale, but they now face a much tougher test against a Leeds side full of confidence.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds have enjoyed a strong week, beating Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers to ease relegation fears. A late equaliser from Sean Longstaff in a 2-2 draw at AFC Bournemouth has further boosted morale.

Leeds have also had the better of recent meetings between the sides, winning 3-1 at Elland Road and drawing 2-2 at Stamford Bridge earlier this season.

Chelsea will hope to welcome back key players such as Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro, but their recent struggles in front of goal remain a concern after five consecutive league defeats without scoring.

Leeds, meanwhile, have shown resilience away from home, with 10 of their last 13 away matches ending in draws, including FA Cup ties that went the distance.

With Chelsea out of form and Leeds full of belief, this semi final could prove far more competitive than many expected.