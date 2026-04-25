Check out how to watch Ronnie O’Sullivan v John Higgins in the World Snooker Championship, including TV channel, radio coverage and match start time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Ronnie O’Sullivan v John Higgins 25 April 2026 19.00 BST BBC

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Ronnie O’Sullivan v John Higgins on TV: Live Streaming Details Ronnie O’Sullivan v John Higgins will be shown live in the UK on BBC, TNT Sports and via HBO Max. Session times and match start dates are Saturday 25 April – 19:00 BST, Sunday 26 April – 19:00 BST and Monday 27 April – 13:00 BST.

An iconic showdown awaits at the World Snooker Championship as John Higgins faces Ronnie O’Sullivan in a blockbuster last 16 clash.

The two legends renew their rivalry at the Crucible Theatre, with both players chasing more history in Sheffield.

O’Sullivan is targeting a record eighth world title, which would move him clear of Stephen Hendry.

The Rocket looked in outstanding form in the opening round, brushing aside He Guoqiang 10-3, despite playing down his performance. Higgins, known as the Wizard of Wishaw, was equally impressive in his 10-7 win over Ali Carter.

O’Sullivan has had the edge in recent meetings, winning the last three encounters, including a dominant victory in the 2022 semi finals on his way to lifting the title. He also holds a narrow advantage in the overall head to head record.

Higgins remains one of the few players with a proven ability to challenge O’Sullivan consistently, making this one of the standout ties of the tournament.