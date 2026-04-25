Check out how to watch Arsenal v Newcastle in the Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Arsenal v Newcastle 25 April 2026 17.30 BST Sky Sports

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Arsenal v Newcastle on TV: Live Streaming Details Arsenal v Newcastle will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Kick off is at 17:30 from Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are back under pressure in the Premier League title race as they host Newcastle United at the Emirates.

After leading the way for much of the season, the Gunners have slipped behind Manchester City on goal difference following City’s midweek win at Burnley. With City occupied in FA Cup action, this is a chance for Mikel Arteta’s side to reclaim top spot.

Recent form has been a concern, though. Consecutive 2-1 defeats to Bournemouth and Manchester City mean Arsenal have won just one of their last six matches in all competitions.

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Cup exits to Southampton and defeat in the EFL Cup final have added to the pressure, even if they remain alive in the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal’s home record still offers encouragement.

They have kept six clean sheets in their last eight matches at the Emirates and remain difficult to break down, even if goals have been harder to come by in recent weeks. The potential return of Bukayo Saka could provide a timely boost.

Newcastle arrive struggling for form under Eddie Howe. Three successive Premier League defeats have seen them slip to 14th, putting their hopes of European qualification in serious doubt.

The Magpies have also found goals hard to come by on their travels to north London, failing to score in nine of their last 11 away games against Arsenal.

With the title race tightening and Arsenal in need of a response, this looks like a key opportunity for the hosts to steady themselves and keep the pressure on Manchester City.