Where to watch Liverpool v Crystal Palace in the Premier League, including live streaming, TV channel and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Liverpool v Crystal Palace 25 April 2026 15.00 BST N/A

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Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV: Live Stream Liverpool v Crystal Palace will not be shown live in the UK due to the 3pm Saturday blackout rule. The match will take place at Anfield and kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 25 April 2026.

Liverpool will look to strengthen their push for UEFA Champions League qualification when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

Arne Slot’s side claimed a crucial late win away at Everton last weekend, boosting their hopes of finishing in the top five. That result made it consecutive Premier League victories following their earlier setback against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite that improvement, Liverpool have won just two of their last six matches overall. Their home form remains a major positive, though, with only two defeats in their last 15 league games at Anfield.

Recent meetings with Palace suggest this may not be straightforward. Liverpool have won just one of their last six encounters against the Eagles in all competitions, highlighting the visitors’ ability to cause problems.

Crystal Palace arrive in solid form under Oliver Glasner, losing just one of their last eight matches. A goalless draw with West Ham United last time out kept that run intact, while their mid table position gives them freedom to approach this fixture positively.

Palace may also have one eye on their upcoming UEFA Europa Conference League semi final, but they have proven difficult to break down, with nine draws in their last 18 league games against top sides.

Having already beaten Liverpool earlier in the season, Palace will be aiming to complete a rare league double, something they have achieved only twice before.