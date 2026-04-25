Where to watch West Ham v Everton in the Premier League, including live streaming, TV channel and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel West Ham v Everton 25 April 2026 15.00 BST Not in UK

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West Ham v Everton on TV: Live Stream Details West Ham v Everton will not be shown live in the UK due to the 3pm Saturday blackout rule. The match kicks off at 15:00 BST on Saturday 25 April 2026.

West Ham United return to the London Stadium looking to move further clear of relegation trouble as they host Everton.

A goalless draw away at Crystal Palace on Monday night lifted the Hammers two points above the drop zone, although it may feel like a missed opportunity given their remaining fixtures.

West Ham’s home form has been a key positive, with no defeats in their last eight matches on home soil across all competitions.

Recent meetings between these sides have been closely contested, with the last three encounters all ending in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate earlier this season.

Everton arrive after a dramatic and disappointing defeat in the Merseyside derby, conceding a stoppage time goal to lose at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Despite that Liverpool loss, David Moyes’s side remain in the top half and within reach of the European places.

The Toffees have been particularly strong away from home, with only Manchester City and Arsenal collecting more points on the road this season.

Victory here would take Everton to the 50-point mark, underlining their progress and marking their best Premier League return since the 2020-21 campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.