Check out how to watch West Brom v Ipswich in the Championship, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel West Brom v Ipswich 25 April 2026 12.30 BST Sky Sports Main Event

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West Brom v Ipswich Live Streaming West Brom v Ipswich will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event. Kick off time is scheduled for 12:30 from the Hawthorns.

Ipswich Town continue their push for automatic promotion as they travel to face West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

A return to the Premier League is edging closer for Ipswich, who boosted their hopes with a 2-1 win away at Charlton Athletic in midweek. That result came at a crucial time for Kieran McKenna’s side after a brief dip in form.

Ipswich have not found things as straightforward on their travels this season, suffering seven away defeats, and they face a tough test against a West Brom side finishing the campaign strongly.

James Morrison has overseen a remarkable turnaround since taking charge, guiding the Baggies away from relegation danger. Albion head into the game unbeaten in nine matches and full of confidence following a 3-0 win over Watford.

West Brom’s improvement has been built on renewed belief and attacking intent, making them dangerous opponents, especially at home. They will be eager to end their campaign at The Hawthorns on a high.

Ipswich, meanwhile, have shown a worrying trend of slow starts, falling behind in each of their last three matches. That is something they cannot afford to repeat against an in-form Albion side.

With promotion at stake for Ipswich and pride on the line for West Brom, this clash could have a major say in how the Championship season concludes.