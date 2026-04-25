Where to watch Fulham v Aston Villa in the Premier League, including live streaming, TV channel and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Fulham v Aston Villa 25 April 2026 12.30 BST TnT Sports

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Fulham v Aston Villa Live Stream Fulham v Aston Villa will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. Kick off time is 12:30 (UK time).

Fulham host Aston Villa at Craven Cottage in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off.

Fulham’s push for European qualification suffered a setback last weekend after a goalless draw with Brentford, but Marco Silva’s side remain within touching distance of the top seven with a game in hand.

The Cottagers will be aiming to build momentum on home soil, where they are looking to secureconsecutive Premier League wins for the first time since January. Recent history in this fixture is not in their favour, having lost their last six Premier League meetings with Villa.

Aston Villa arrive in strong form under Unai Emery, extending their unbeaten run to six matches after a dramatic late win last time out, sealed by Tammy Abraham.

Villa are well placed in the race for UEFA Champions League qualification, sitting fourth in the table with a healthy gap to the chasing pack, while also competing for success in Europe.

Emery’s record against Fulham is particularly impressive, having won all eight of his Premier League meetings with the London side, which adds further weight to Villa’s strong recent record in this fixture.