Check out how to watch Sunderland v Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Sunderland v Nottingham Forest 24 April 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

Watch Sunderland v Nottingham Forest LIVE with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Sunderland v Nottingham Forest on TV: Live Streaming Details Sunderland v Nottingham Forestwill be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Kick off is scheduled for 20:00 (UK time).

Sunderland have exceeded expectations in their first season back in the Premier League and will look to continue their strong campaign when they host Nottingham Forest on Friday night.

Many expected Sunderland to be battling relegation, but the Black Cats have instead established themselves in mid table, thanks in part to solid home form at the Stadium of Light.

They return to Wearside after a high-scoring encounter with Aston Villa and will be aiming to build on their recent home victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Nottingham Forest arrive with momentum of their own. Vitor Pereira’s side boosted their survival hopes with a convincing 4-1 win over Burnley and have also reached the semi finals of the UEFA Europa League.

With the chance to move further clear of the relegation zone, Forest have plenty of incentive to attack, which could lead to an open contest.

Morgan Gibbs-White has been a key figure for the visitors, scoring 12 goals this season, including a hat-trick last time out, and he remains a major threat in the final third.

Given Sunderland’s attacking approach and Forest’s recent confidence, this looks set to be an entertaining clash with chances at both ends.