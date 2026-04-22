Find out how to watch Burnley v Man City in the Premier League, including TV channel, live stream, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Burnley v Man City 22 April 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports Main Event

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Burnley v Man City on TV: Live Stream Details Burnley v Man City will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event. Kick off time is scheduled for 20:00 (UK time).

Burnley are staring at relegation as they prepare to host Manchester City in a daunting midweek clash at Turf Moor.

A recent draw for West Ham United against Crystal Palace has left Burnley on the brink, knowing another defeat would confirm their drop from the Premier League.

City, meanwhile, are firmly focused on the title race. Pep Guardiola’s side closed the gap on leaders Arsenal with a crucial 2-1 win and could move top with victory here.

The visitors are in formidable form, having recorded emphatic wins over Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as recent success against Arsenal. Their attacking unit, featuring Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo, Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki, has been particularly impressive.

Burnley’s defensive struggles have been a major issue throughout the season, conceding more goals than any other side in the division. Their 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out only underlined their vulnerability.

With City chasing top spot and Burnley battling to avoid the drop, the stakes could hardly be higher, but the gulf in quality suggests a difficult night ahead for the hosts.