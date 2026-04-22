Check out how to watch Bournemouth v Leeds in the Premier League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Bournemouth v Leeds 22 April 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

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Bournemouth v Leeds on TV: Live Streaming Details Bournemouth v Leeds will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League. Kick off is scheduled for 20:00 (UK time).

AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United go head-to-head on Wednesday night with both sides in strong form in the Premier League.

Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth have been one of the standout teams in recent weeks, claiming impressive 2-1 wins away at Arsenal and Newcastle United. Those results have extended their unbeaten run in the league to 13 matches.

Leeds are also flying under Daniel Farke. A superb 2-1 win at Manchester United was followed by a comfortable 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, giving them an eight-point buffer above the relegation zone.

Bournemouth have been in excellent away form, howeber their home performances have been less convincing. They have not won at the Vitality Stadium since January and have drawn their last four matches there.

Leeds, meanwhile, have been reliable on the road, losing just once in their last 12 away games in all competitions. The return to fitness of Joe Rodon and Daniel James has further strengthened their squad.

With Bournemouth sometimes struggling to break down lower ranked opposition at home and Leeds in confident mood ahead of their FA Cup semi final against Chelsea, the visitors will fancy their chances of getting a result on the south coast.