Check out how to watch Chelsea v Brighton in the Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Chelsea v Brighton 21 April 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

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Chelsea v Brighton on TV: Live Streaming Details Chelsea v Brighton will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. The game can be streamed live via the Sky Sports app. Kicks off is at 20:00 BST on Tuesday 21 April 2026.

Brighton & Hove Albion will aim to boost their European hopes when they host Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Brighton head into the game in strong form, with Fabian Hurzeler’s side unbeaten in four Premier League matches. Their recent run has lifted them from the bottom half into contention for a top-six finish.

A late equaliser from Georginio Rutter secured a 2-2 draw away at Tottenham Hotspur last time out, extending a run that has seen Brighton win five of their last seven league games.

Chelsea, meanwhile, arrive on the south coast in poor form. Liam Rosenior’s side have lost four consecutive Premier League matches without scoring, including a 1-0 home defeat to Manchester United.

That run has severely dented their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, leaving them just one point ahead of Brighton in the table.

Injuries have not helped Chelsea’s cause, with Estevao sidelined, while Enzo Fernandez and Joao Pedro are doubts. Brighton, on the other hand, are boosted by the return of captain Lewis Dunk.

With confidence high in the home camp and Chelsea struggling for goals, Brighton will see this as a major opportunity to climb into the European places.