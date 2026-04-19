Check out how to watch Man City v Arsenal in the Premier League, including TV channel, streaming news, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Man City v Arsenal 19 April 2026 16.30 BST Sky Sports

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Man City v Arsenal on TV: Live Streaming Details Manchester City v Arsenal will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from the Etihad Stadium. Kick off time is scheduled for 16:30 (UK time).

A mouth watering clash in the Premier League title race takes place today as Manchester City host Arsenal.

Just a few weeks ago, Mikel Arteta’s side were being tipped for multiple trophies, but their momentum has stalled at a crucial stage of the season. Defeat to City in the EFL Cup final was followed by an FA Cup exit at the hands of Southampton.

While Arsenal did edge past Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League, their 2-1 home loss to Bournemouth last weekend has raised fresh concerns.

In contrast, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are hitting top form at the right time. They lifted silverware by beating Arsenal at Wembley, before a dominant 4-0 win over Liverpool secured a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

City followed that up with an impressive 3-0 victory away at Chelsea, cutting the gap at the top of the table to six points while holding a game in hand.

That run has also boosted their goal difference, which could prove decisive in what is shaping up to be a tightly contested title race.

With Arsenal looking to steady themselves and City full of confidence, this encounter could have a major impact on where the Premier League trophy ends up.