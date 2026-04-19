Check out how to watch Everton v Liverpool in the Premier League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Everton v Liverpool 19 April 2026 14.00 BST Sky Sports

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Everton v Liverpool on TV: Live Streaming Details Everton v Liverpool will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Kick off time is scheduled for 14:00 (UK time).

Liverpool head into the Merseyside derby under pressure as they travel to face Everton on Sunday.

It has been a disappointing campaign for the Reds following last season’s title success, and their midweek exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain has only added to the scrutiny.

Liverpool arrive at Hill Dickinson Stadium on the back of four consecutive away defeats, a run that has dented their hopes of securing a top five finish.

Everton are building momentum under David Moyes. After taking time to adapt to their new home, the Toffees have recorded impressive victories over Chelsea and Burnley in recent matches.

That run has left Everton just five points behind Liverpool in the race for a European place, giving them extra motivation heading into this derby clash.

With the atmosphere expected to be intense for the first derby at their new stadium, Everton will believe the timing is right to take advantage of a Liverpool side struggling for consistency.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the visitors, with news that Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson could leave at the end of the season adding to a sense of transition.

Given Liverpool’s recent away form and Everton’s growing confidence at home, this derby could produce a surprise result.