Check out how to watch Ipswich v Middlesbrough in the Championship, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Ipswich v Middlesbrough 19 April 2026 12.00 BST Sky Sports

Ipswich v Middlesbrough on TV: Live Streaming Details Ipswich v Middlesbrough will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Football. Kick off time is scheduled for 12:00 BST on Sunday lunchtime.

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Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough meet at Portman Road on Sunday in a huge clash in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

With Coventry City already sealing promotion, the battle for the remaining automatic spot is finely poised, and this encounter could prove decisive.

Ipswich looked on course for an immediate return to the top flight but suffered a surprise setback with a 2-0 defeat at Fratton Park against Portsmouth in midweek. Kieran McKenna will now be demanding a response from his side.

The Tractor Boys have been formidable at home this season, losing just one of their 21 league matches at Portman Road. In fact, none of their last 15 visitors have managed to leave with a win, underlining the scale of the challenge facing the visitors.

Middlesbrough arrive in poor form, having failed to win any of their last six Championship fixtures and collecting just three points from the last 18 available. That run has seen them slip from promotion contenders to outsiders in the race for the top two.

Kim Hellberg’s side have been impacted by injuries to key players such as Hayden Hackney and Morgan Whittaker, both of whom are racing to be fit but may not be at full sharpness if involved.

Although Middlesbrough have been relatively solid away from home, going unbeaten in their last four on the road, this looks a tough assignment against an Ipswich side with one of the best home records in the division.