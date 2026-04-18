Check out how to watch Chelsea v Man Utd in the Premier League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Chelsea v Manchester Utd 18 April 2026 20.00 BST TnT Sports 1

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Chelsea v Manchester Utd on TV: Live Streaming Details Chelsea v Manchester Utd will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 channel. Kick off time is scheduled for 20:00 from Stamford Bridge.

Saturday night brings a huge clash in the race for a top five finish as Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides come into this fixture on the back of disappointing results. Chelsea were beaten 3-0 at home by Manchester City, while United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at Old Trafford.

United’s record at Stamford Bridge is a concern, with just one win in their last 12 visits, including defeats in each of the last two seasons.

They are also dealing with defensive issues, as Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are both suspended.

Chelsea’s form has also dipped significantly.

Liam Rosenior’s side have lost five of their last six matches in all competitions, with their only win in that run coming against Port Vale in the FA Cup.

That poor run has left Chelsea four points behind Liverpool in fifth, putting their hopes of securing UEFA Champions League football under serious threat.

This fixture has a long history of draws, more than any other in Premier League history, although goals are usually involved.

United have conceded in 20 of their last 21 away league matches, while eight of the last nine meetings between these sides have seen both teams score.