Find out how to watch Tottenham v Brighton in the Premier League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Tottenham v Brighton 18 April 2026 17.30 BST Sky Sports 1

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Tottenham v Brighton on TV: Live Stream Details Tottenham vs Brighton match will be shown live in the UK on on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Kick off is scheduled for 17:30 (UK time).

Tottenham Hotspur return to north London in desperate need of a result as they host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening.

It has been a nightmare start for Roberto De Zerbi, who saw his side beaten 1-0 away at Sunderland in his first game in charge. That result, combined with others going against them, has left Spurs inside the relegation zone for the first time since 2009.

To make matters worse, captain Cristian Romero has been ruled out for the rest of the season following a freak injury, further compounding what has been a difficult campaign.

Tottenham’s form is a major concern, with the club now winless in 14 Premier League matches.

Spurs struggles extend even further, with just one win in their last 26 league games played across the second half of the season, underlining the scale of the challenge they face to avoid relegation.

Brighton arrive in strong form and will be confident of adding to Spurs’ woes. Fabian Hurzeler’s side have won five of their last six league matches and are pushing towards a potential top six finish.

The Seagulls have also been impressive on the road, winning their last three away games in the top flight. Another victory here would see them make history with four consecutive Premier League away wins for the first time.

Recent meetings suggest Brighton can trouble Spurs, having won two of their last four visits to north London, including a dominant 4-1 win last season.