Check out how to watch Brentford v Fulham in the Premier League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Brentford v Fulham 18 April 2026 12.30 BST TnT Sports 1

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Brentford v Fulham on TV: Live Streaming Details Brentford v Fulham match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1. Kick off time is scheduled for 12:30pm (UK time).

Brentford continue their push for a European place as they host Fulham in a crucial West London derby.

It has been an impressive campaign for Keith Andrews’s side, who sit seventh in the Premier League and remain firmly in contention for European qualification. A win here could lift them into sixth place, at least temporarily.

Despite their strong position, Brentford have hit a slight dip in form, drawing each of their last four league matches.

Another stalemate would make it five in a row, something they have not experienced since 1957. Even so, they remain difficult to beat and continue to pose a threat going forward, with Igor Thiago leading the attack.

Recent meetings between these sides have often been entertaining, with seven of the last eight clashes producing at least three goals.

Brentford have struggled in this fixture, losing their last three encounters, including a 3-1 defeat earlier this season.

Fulham arrive with ambitions of their own as they look to close the gap on their local rivals. Just three points separate the two sides, keeping the visitors firmly in the hunt for a top-half finish and a potential European spot.

Marco Silva’s team have found life difficult away from home, however, winning just four of their 16 league matches on the road. They have also struggled historically at this venue, with only one win in their last seven visits.

With both teams chasing a strong finish to the season, this derby carries added significance, but Brentford’s home advantage could prove decisive.