Check out how to watch the 2026 Snooker World Championship , including TV channel, radio coverage and Ronnie O Sullivan start time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Snooker World Championship 18 April 2026 10.00 BST BBC2

Snooker World Championship 2026 on TV: Live Streaming Details The 2026 Snooker World Championship will be shown live in the UK on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and the Red Button service. Every session will also be streamed live via BBC iPlayer. Additional coverage will be available on TNT Sports and via HBO Max, ensuring fans can follow every frame of the tournament.

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Zhao Xintong returns to the World Snooker Championship this month aiming to make history at Crucible Theatre.

The reigning champion became the first Asian player to lift the famous trophy last year with an 18-12 victory over Mark Williams and now faces the challenge of defending his title. No player in the modern era has successfully defended a maiden World Championship crown, adding further intrigue to his campaign.

Zhao begins his title defence against Liam Highfield, but he will need to navigate a strong 32 player field that includes some of the sport’s biggest names.

When is the Ronnie O’Sullivan match on?

Among those challengers is Ronnie O’Sullivan, who returns to Sheffield chasing a record eighth world title. Victory would see him move clear of Stephen Hendry, with whom he currently shares seven titles. Ronnie’s match starts on Tuesday 21st April at 14:30.

Other major contenders include Judd Trump, John Higgins and Mark Selby, ensuring another highly competitive tournament.

The 2026 championship gets underway on Saturday 18 April and runs through to Monday 4 May, with fans set for over two weeks of action at the Crucible.