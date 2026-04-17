Check out how to watch Blackburn v Coventry in the Championship, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Blackburn v Coventry 17 April 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

Blackburn v Coventry on TV: Live Streaming Details Blackburn v Coventry will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. Kick off time is scheduled for 20:00 BST on Friday night.

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Coventry City are on the brink of a historic return to the Premier League as they travel to face Blackburn Rovers on Friday night.

A point at Ewood Park will be enough to confirm promotion, but Frank Lampard’s side will be targeting all three points to seal the moment in style and move closer to the Championship title.

After missing the chance to confirm promotion last weekend with a draw against Sheffield Wednesday, results elsewhere have left the Sky Blues on the verge of returning to the top flight for the first time since 2001.

Coventry have been one of the standout teams in the division this season, leading the way for long periods. While goalless draws against Hull City and Sheffield Wednesday have slowed their momentum slightly, they remain in full control of their destiny.

Blackburn are still fighting for survival in the Championship. Michael O’Neill’s side sit just four points above the relegation zone and come into the game following a heavy defeat to Southampton.

Rovers had shown resilience with a five game unbeaten run prior to that loss, but with teams below them holding games in hand, the pressure remains firmly on.

With Coventry chasing promotion and Blackburn battling to stay up, both sides have plenty at stake, but the visitors will be confident of getting the result they need to complete a memorable campaign.