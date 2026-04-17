Looking for details on Manchester United’s next match on TV? This page provides the latest UK broadcast information, including confirmed TV channels, kick off times and live streaming options for upcoming fixtures.

Whether Manchester United are playing in the Premier League, European competition or a domestic cup, UK coverage is typically available via Sky Sports, TNT Sports or selected broadcasters. Match specific TV guides are updated as broadcast selections are confirmed.

Manchester United’s Next Matches on TV (UK)

Date Time (UK) Fixture Sat 18th April 20:00 Chelsea vs Manchester United Mon 27 Apr 20:00 Manchester United vs Brentford 3 May 15:30 Manchester United vs Liverpool 9 May 15:00 Sunderland vs Manchester United 17 May TBC Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest 24 May 16:00 Brighton vs Manchester United

Coverage details may be subject to change depending on broadcast selections. Always check back closer to kick off for the latest updates.

Is Manchester United on TV today?

If Manchester United are playing today, the match will usually be shown live on UK television if selected for broadcast.

Most Premier League matches involving United are televised, while European fixtures are typically shown on TNT Sports.

If today’s game is not available live in the UK, highlights are usually shown later the same day via Match of the Day on BBC, as well as on official club and league digital platforms.

What channel is Manchester United usually on?

Premier League: Sky Sports and TNT Sports

Champions League / Europa League: TNT Sports

FA Cup: BBC and ITV

Carabao Cup: Sky Sports

Live streaming is available through official platforms such as Sky Go, NOW and discovery+.

Where to find Manchester United TV listings

For full details of upcoming Manchester United matches on TV, including future fixtures and confirmed channels, visit the Manchester Utd on TV – Full Listings & Match Guides page.

You will also find individual match articles below, each confirming:

TV channel

Kick off time

UK live streaming availability

Latest Manchester United Match TV Guides

The articles provide TV listings, updated throughout the season as broadcast details are announced.

Is Manchester United’s next match on Sky Sports?

Many Manchester United Premier League matches are shown on Sky Sports, although coverage depends on fixture selection. European matches are typically shown on TNT Sports.

Can I stream Manchester United’s next match in the UK?

Yes. If Manchester United’s next match is televised, it can usually be streamed legally via Sky Go, NOW or discovery+, depending on the broadcaster.