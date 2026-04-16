How to watch Fiorentina v Crystal Palace in the Europa Conference League, including streaming, TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Fiorentina v Crystal Palace 16 April 2026 20.00 BST TnT Sports 3

Watch Fiorentina v Crystal Palace LIVE streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Fiorentina v Crystal Palace on TV: Live Streaming Details Fiorentina v Crystal Palace will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 3. The game can be streamed via HBO Max with a TNT Sports pass, available across a range of devices.

Fiorentina face an uphill battle as they host Crystal Palace in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarter final.

La Viola have been one of the competition’s most consistent sides in recent years, finishing runners up twice and reaching the semi finals last season. However, their hopes of going one better look slim after a heavy 3-0 defeat at Selhurst Park in the first leg.

Crystal Palace produced a dominant display in London, reflected in a strong expected-goals advantage, and now head to Italy as clear favourites to progress. Oliver Glasner’s side have also been solid defensively in Europe, keeping four clean sheets in their last seven matches.

Fiorentina do have reason for optimism at home. They have lost just two of their last 20 European games at the Stadio Artemio Franchi and come into the match on the back of a 1-0 win over Lazio.

With Palace holding a commanding lead, there is a chance they may adopt a more cautious approach in Florence, potentially rotating their squad with a semi-final place in sight.

That could give Fiorentina the opportunity to respond with a stronger performance, even if overturning the aggregate score proves too big a task.