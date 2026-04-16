Find out how to watch Nottingham Forest v Porto stream, Europa League match, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Nottingham Forest v Porto 16 April 2026 20.00 BST TnT Sports

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Nottingham Forest v Porto on TV: Live Stream Nottingham Forest v Porto will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The game can be streamed live via HBO Max. Kick off is at 20:00 BST on Thursday 16 April 2026.

Nottingham Forest return to the UEFA Europa League spotlight on Thursday night as they host FC Porto in the second leg of their quarter-final at the City Ground.

Forest hold a narrow advantage after earning a 1-1 draw in Portugal, although fortune played a significant role, with a remarkable long range own goal helping them on their way.

That result has put them in a strong position, but the tie remains finely balanced.

Despite the positive result in the first leg, concerns remain over Forest’s home form. Vítor Pereira’s side have managed just one win in their last 11 matches at the City Ground, which could give Porto encouragement heading into the return fixture.

Porto, led by Francesco Farioli, were the better side for large periods of the first leg and will feel they were unfortunate not to take a lead back to England. The Portuguese side have been in strong form overall, losing just four of their last 46 matches.

Even without key forward Samu Aghehowa, Porto have continued to pose a major attacking threat. William Carvalho has stepped up in recent weeks, scoring in the first leg and maintaining an impressive goal return.

With Porto needing to chase the game and Forest likely to rely on home support to see them through, this second leg could be an open and tense encounter as both sides chase a place in the semi finals.