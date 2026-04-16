Check out how to watch Aston Villa v Bologna in the Europa League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Aston Villa v Bologna 16 April 2026 20.00 BST TnT Sports

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Aston Villa v Bologna on TV: Live Streaming Details The match will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 2. The game can be streamed via HBO Max with a TNT Sports pass, available on a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.

Aston Villa and Bologna meet for the third time this season as they battle for a place in the UEFA Europa League semi finals.

Villa hold a strong advantage after a 3-1 win in the first leg in Italy, putting Unai Emery’s side firmly in control ahead of Thursday’s return at Villa Park.

The Midlands club have enjoyed an excellent European campaign and remain unbeaten at home in the competition this season. They have scored two or more goals in four of their five matches at Villa Park, underlining their attacking threat on home soil.

Villa have also had the upper hand in this fixture, winning all three meetings against Bologna across the last two seasons.

After riding their luck at times in the first leg, they will be confident of finishing the job in front of their own supporters.

Bologna, managed by Vincenzo Italiano, arrive in decent form after a 2-0 Serie A win over Lecce and will be determined to mount a comeback.

Their away record has been particularly strong, with the Italian side unbeaten in their last seven matches on the road, winning six of those.

They have also been consistent in front of goal away from home, scoring in each of their recent European trips and netting at least twice in four of their last five.

Villa’s defensive record at home has been solid, with consecutive clean sheets, but Bologna’s attacking form suggests they could find the net and make the tie more competitive.