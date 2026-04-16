Check out how to watch Bromley v Cambridge Utd in League Two, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Bromley v Cambridge Utd 16 April 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports Football

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Bromley v Cambridge Utd on TV: Live Streaming News Bromley v Cambridge Utd will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.The game can be streamed live via the Sky Sports app. The match will be played at Hayes Lane and kicks off at 20:00 BST on Thursday 16 April 2026.

It is a huge night at the top of League Two as Bromley host Cambridge United with promotion on the line.

Bromley sit at the summit of the table and know victory would seal a historic promotion to League One, just a year after making their EFL debut. Hayes Lane is set for a big occasion as the Ravens aim to take the final step.

Their celebrations were put on hold following a defeat to Milton Keynes Dons at the weekend, but they remain in control of their destiny heading into this crucial clash.

Cambridge United arrive in strong form after a dominant 4-0 victory over Notts County, a result which moved them into the automatic promotion places. With their own ambitions of climbing out of League Two, they will be determined to spoil the party.

With both sides chasing promotion, this looks to be a great game to watch ona Thursday night, with history on the line for the hosts and momentum with United.