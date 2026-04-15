Find out how to watch Bayern Munich v Real Madrid stream, Champions League match, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Bayern Munich v Real Madrid 15 April 2026 20.00 BST TnT Sports

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Bayern Munich v Real Madrid on TV: Live Stream Bayern Munich v Real Madrid will be shown live in the UK live in the UK on TNT Sports 2. The game can be streamed via HBO Max with a TNT Sports pass, available across a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and smart TVs.

Bayern Munich take a narrow advantage into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter final against Real Madrid, leading 2-1 ahead of Wednesday’s clash in Germany.

The Bavarian side have been one of Europe’s standout teams this season, winning 10 of their 11 Champions League matches so far, with their only defeat coming against Arsenal in the league phase.

Their victory in Madrid also ended a difficult recent run against Los Blancos, snapping an eight-game winless streak.

Bayern head into the return leg in excellent form, having won 12 of their last 13 matches and remaining unbeaten in their last 15 games across all competitions. With home advantage, they will be confident of finishing the job and securing a place in the semi finals.

The Spanish giants are not in their best form, arriving on a three-match winless run which includes two defeats. Their away record has also been inconsistent this season, with losses to Liverpool and Benfica in Europe, as well as domestic setbacks against Osasuna and Mallorca.

Real have continued to find the net consistently, failing to score in just one of their last 27 matches.

That attacking threat means Bayern are unlikely to have things all their own way, even with their current momentum.

All signs point towards an open contest, with Bayern well placed to progress but Real capable of making it a difficult night for their German opponents.