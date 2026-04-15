Check out how to watch Arsenal v Sporting in the Champions League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Arsenal v Sporting 15 April 2026 20.00 BST TnT Sports

Arsenal v Sporting on TV: Live Streaming Details Arsenal v Sporting will be shown live in the UK on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with streaming available via HBO Max. The game will be played at the Emirates Stadium and kicks off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday 15 April.

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Arsenal head into a crucial night at the Emirates as they look to finish the job against Sporting CP and secure a place in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Mikel Arteta’s side take a 1-0 lead into the second leg after a hard-fought victory in Lisbon, where David Raya produced a standout performance to keep a clean sheet.

There is growing pressure on the Gunners following a dip in form, with three defeats in their last four matches. A recent Premier League loss to Bournemouth has also tightened the title race ahead of a key clash with Manchester City.

That makes this midweek fixture even more important, with Arsenal aiming to reach the Champions League semi-finals for a second consecutive season. Their defensive record in Europe has been a major strength, with seven clean sheets in 11 matches, and that resilience could prove decisive again.

Sporting, managed by Rui Borges, remain very much in the tie despite the first-leg defeat. The Portuguese side created chances in Lisbon but were unable to convert them, and now face the challenge of overturning the deficit in north London.

They also have plenty to play for domestically and in the cup, but must take risks at the Emirates if they are to progress. That could open the game up, although Arsenal’s defensive organisation has made them difficult to break down on European nights.

With a semi final place at stake and momentum needed ahead of a defining weekend in the Premier League, Arsenal will be determined to deliver a strong performance in front of their own supporters.