Check out how to watch Liverpool v PSG in the Champions League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Liverpool v PSG 14 April 2026 20.00 BST Amazon Prime

Liverpool v PSG on TV: Live Streaming Details Liverpool v PSG match will be shown live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. The game will take place at Anfield and kicks off at 20:00 BST on Wednesday 8 April.

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Liverpool face a huge task at Anfield as they look to overturn a two goal deficit against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The reigning champions take a 2-0 lead into the return fixture after goals from Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in Paris. Luis Enrique’s side were dominant in the first leg and will be confident of finishing the job on Merseyside.

It was a difficult night for Arne Slot’s team, who struggled to gain a foothold in the game. Liverpool managed just 26 percent possession, three shots and failed to register an effort on target, highlighting the extent of PSG’s control.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili kept the tie alive with several important saves, stepping in for the injured Alisson Becker, whose performances were key in last season’s meeting between the sides.

Slot’s approach in Paris raised eyebrows, with Liverpool set up in a defensive shape that limited their attacking threat. That cautious display came on the back of a heavy FA Cup defeat to Manchester City and underlined the pressure currently building around the manager.

The Reds will take encouragement from their famous European nights at Anfield.

The stadium has been the stage for remarkable comebacks in the past, including the memorable turnaround against Barcelona in 2019.