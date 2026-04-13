Check out how to watch Manchester Utd v Leeds in the Premier League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Manchester Utd v Leeds 13 April 2026 20.00 BST Sky Sports

Manchester Utd v Leeds on TV: Live Streaming Details Manchester Utd v Leeds Utd match will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Live streaming is available via the Sky Sports app. Kick off time will be at 20:00 BST on Monday 13 April.

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Manchester United return to action on Monday night after a 24-day break as they host Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Michael Carrick’s side are firmly in the hunt for a top-five finish in the Premier League and will be aiming to strengthen their position with a home win. A victory would help cement third place and open up a gap to the chasing pack, including Aston Villa.

United have not played since their 2-2 draw away at Bournemouth on March 20, due to the international break and their early FA Cup exit. Despite the time away, they will be confident of maintaining their strong home form, having won their last five matches at Old Trafford.

Leeds arrive having enjoyed FA Cup success, beating West Ham United on penalties to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1987. However, Daniel Farke’s side are still battling for Premier League survival and have struggled in the league.

The Whites are without a win in their last six league matches and have failed to score in their last four, highlighting ongoing issues in attack. Their away record is also a concern, with just one league victory on the road all season.

With United chasing Champions League qualification and Leeds fighting to stay up, both sides have plenty at stake, but the hosts will be expected to take advantage of their home form.