How to watch Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov fight streaming, including TV channel, radio coverage and start time.

Tyson Fury Fight on TV: Live Streaming Details Tyson Fury v Arslanbek Makhmudov will be live streaming exclusively on Netflix, available at no extra cost to subscribers across all plans. Some TV packages, including those from Sky, also bundle Netflix alongside other streaming services such as HBO Max and Disney+.

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Tyson Fury returns to the ring on Saturday night as he begins his bid to climb back to the top of the heavyweight division, taking on Arslanbek Makhmudov.

The bout marks Fury’s first fight on home soil in almost four years and comes after a 14-month absence following his defeats to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

Those losses saw Usyk become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in a generation, but Fury now sets out on the road back.

Despite those setbacks, Fury remains one of boxing’s biggest attractions and has spoken openly about missing the sport during his time away.

With a potential all British clash against Anthony Joshua on the horizon, this fight is seen as a key step in rebuilding momentum.

Makhmudov, often labelled a knockout specialist, arrives with a strong record, having won 21 of his 23 professional bouts. The 36 year old showed his boxing ability as well as power in his most recent outing, comfortably outpointing Dave Allen.

However, previous defeats to Agit Kabayel and Guido Vianello exposed vulnerabilities against quicker opponents, something Fury will look to exploit with his movement and ring IQ.

While Fury heads into the 12 round contest as a heavy favourite, Makhmudov’s power means he cannot be overlooked, making this an intriguing return fight for the former champion.