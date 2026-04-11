How to watch Liverpool v Fulham in the Premier League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick off time.

Live Streaming Date Kick off Time TV Channel Liverpool v Fulham 11 April 2026 17:30 BST Sky Sports

Liverpool v Fulham on TV: Live Streaming Details Liverpool v Fulham will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match live via Sky Go on a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

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Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from a difficult week when they host Fulham at Anfield on Saturday evening.

Arne Slot’s side have seen their season unravel in recent days, suffering a heavy FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City before being outplayed by Paris Saint Germain in the UEFA Champions League.

With their hopes now resting on securing a top five finish, pressure is mounting on Arne Slot to steady the situation. A victory here would go some way towards easing that pressure and keeping their push for European qualification on track.

However, Fulham arrive on Merseyside with ambitions of their own.

Marco Silva’s side sit ninth in the table, just five points behind Liverpool, and are firmly in the mix for a European place.

The Cottagers have proven difficult opponents this season and boast a strong recent record in this fixture, losing just one of the last five meetings.

Their organisation and confidence suggest they are capable of causing problems once again.